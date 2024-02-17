SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 60110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 233.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $716.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.63.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

