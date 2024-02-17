SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $2.26

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $4.01. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 98,636,274 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOUN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Trading Up 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 70,098 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $154,215.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,089. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 70,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $154,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,504 shares of company stock valued at $412,708 in the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 676,799 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.