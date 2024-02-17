Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.100-5.400 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE SON opened at $55.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 46,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

