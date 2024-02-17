Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.
SON stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.
