Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $267.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.68 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.05 and a 200-day moving average of $271.59.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

