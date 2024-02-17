Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,185 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 75.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Snap by 365.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares in the company, valued at $40,305,346.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,627,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,305,346.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,730 shares of company stock worth $3,486,809. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Read Our Latest Report on SNAP

Snap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.