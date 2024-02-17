SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Releases Earnings Results

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%.

SIFCO Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SIF stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned about 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SIFCO Industries in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Featured Articles

