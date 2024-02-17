Short Interest in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Drops By 9.9%

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 531,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WERN stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WERN. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WERN

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.