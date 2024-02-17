Short Interest in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Declines By 8.8%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 10,680,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 885,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VUZI. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Vuzix from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BTIG Research cut Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $1.60 on Friday. Vuzix has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $6.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,575,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after acquiring an additional 597,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,225,000 after acquiring an additional 569,860 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vuzix by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 185,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 139,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

