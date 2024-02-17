Short Interest in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Expands By 7.2%

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 680,100 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 634,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 378,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Container Store Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 95,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 802,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 128,935 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $1.24 on Friday. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.20.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

