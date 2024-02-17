Short Interest in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Increases By 9.2%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,330,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 13,120,000 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on RPC from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

RPC Stock Performance

Shares of RPC stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. RPC has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. RPC had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RPC will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. RPC’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RPC by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in RPC by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 60,389 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 149,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of RPC by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 176,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 71,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

