Short Interest in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Increases By 8.5%

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.5 days.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

