Short Interest in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expands By 9.1%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 961,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Shares of NGM opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $126.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Featured Articles

