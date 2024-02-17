Short Interest in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Rises By 7.7%

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 804,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 746,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 307,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KFY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NYSE:KFY traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.76. The company had a trading volume of 251,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.51. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.29 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.64%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 67.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

