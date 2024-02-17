Short Interest in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Rises By 9.1%

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 856,800 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 785,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ITT Trading Down 1.0 %

ITT stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.72. The stock had a trading volume of 228,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.02. ITT has a 52 week low of $75.82 and a 52 week high of $127.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ITT will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at ITT

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ITT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 9.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

