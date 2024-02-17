Short Interest in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Expands By 11.7%

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,860,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of GMDA opened at $0.41 on Friday. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.14.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMDA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Gamida Cell from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gamida Cell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 150,152 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,144,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 724,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

