Short Interest in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Increases By 11.4%

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

CONMED Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE CNMD opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. CONMED has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth $475,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 7.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 14.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth $2,855,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 191,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

