Short Interest in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Grows By 12.0%

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 215,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Arteris Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Arteris has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $8.08.

Get Arteris alerts:

Insider Activity at Arteris

In related news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $62,212.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,876 shares in the company, valued at $226,044.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 7,824 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $39,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $62,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,891 shares of company stock worth $494,752. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

Arteris Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Arteris by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,474,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arteris by 29.8% during the second quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 335,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arteris by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 164,628 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arteris by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arteris by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the period. 25.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.