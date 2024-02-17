Short Interest in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Rises By 7.3%

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 7,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $17.33 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AU. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,798,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $482,183,000 after acquiring an additional 898,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,743,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,940,000 after buying an additional 1,215,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 594,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,174,686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,584,000 after buying an additional 226,080 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,693,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

