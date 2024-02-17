Short Interest in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Increases By 8.2%

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,833,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,356,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.24. 4,353,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,682. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.42. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

