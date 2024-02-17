Short Interest in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Decreases By 5.2%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 768,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on A10 Networks

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 28,957 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $382,521.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,957.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 28,957 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $382,521.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,957.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 15,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,878.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,664 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $963.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.