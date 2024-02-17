Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.71

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.71 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.85 ($0.07), with a volume of 1121515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.86 ($0.07).

Shield Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £45.75 million, a P/E ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.72.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.

