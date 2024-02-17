SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-3.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.47-4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 59.00.

Shares of NYSE:SN traded up 1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching 52.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,642. SharkNinja has a twelve month low of 25.84 and a twelve month high of 54.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is 49.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. The firm had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 826.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

