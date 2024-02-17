Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Raymond James

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Shake Shack from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.95.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $98.31 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.57. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 213.72 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $80,852. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.