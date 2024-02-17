SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 19.10

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SEGRO Stock Performance

Shares of SGRO stock opened at GBX 849.40 ($10.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.48. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 675 ($8.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 913 ($11.53). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 862.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 786.97. The company has a market capitalization of £10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.28, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 863 ($10.90) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 911.60 ($11.51).

About SEGRO

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.