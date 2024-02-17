Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,953 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,451 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.15% of Seagate Technology worth $20,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,010,254,000 after purchasing an additional 837,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $625,307,000 after purchasing an additional 819,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,519,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $217,197,000 after purchasing an additional 115,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,950,000 after purchasing an additional 470,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STX. Mizuho raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,701. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $87.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $92.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.