Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Gap Up to $9.45

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.45, but opened at $10.02. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 431,308 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SA

Seabridge Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $962.71 million, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 513.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 743,881 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,189,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after buying an additional 460,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,130,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,180,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 918,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 229,902 shares in the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seabridge Gold

(Get Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.