Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

