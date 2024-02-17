Savaria Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$16.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.90. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$12.21 and a 52-week high of C$17.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40.

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 17,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,621.20. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

