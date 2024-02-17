Savaria Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Savaria Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$16.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.90. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$12.21 and a 52-week high of C$17.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40.
In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 17,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,621.20. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Savaria
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.
