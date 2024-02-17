Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Saratoga Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 27.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Saratoga Investment has a payout ratio of 74.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Saratoga Investment to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $23.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $28.87.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.11 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAR shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

