Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) SVP Jody Pollard Sells 11,250 Shares

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $46.75 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 66,200.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 891.2% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 543.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 37.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

