Royal Bank of Canada Trims BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Target Price to $3.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.08.

NYSE:BB opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.44. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $45,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,922 shares of company stock worth $329,212. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 262.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

