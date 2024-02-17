Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $23.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of KTOS opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 16,091 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $321,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 16,091 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $321,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,841 shares of company stock worth $1,562,955. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 106,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,164,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,824,000 after buying an additional 229,472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,485,000 after buying an additional 29,175 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

