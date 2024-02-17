Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez Sells 426 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $91.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.07. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $1,517,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

