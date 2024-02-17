Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez Sells 426 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:MMM opened at $91.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.07. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $1,517,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
