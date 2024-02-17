Robert W. Baird Trims BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Target Price to $61.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of BlackLine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.90.

Shares of BL stock opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $390,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

