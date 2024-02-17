Robert W. Baird Boosts Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Price Target to $100.00

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.
Franklin Electric Stock Performance
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $472.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Electric Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric
In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
