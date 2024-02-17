Robert W. Baird Boosts Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Price Target to $100.00

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FELE

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Franklin Electric stock opened at $100.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.54. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $82.61 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $472.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.