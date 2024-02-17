Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rezolute’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Rezolute from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Rezolute by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rezolute by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 48,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

