Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Short Interest Update

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,600 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 340,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $168.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $175.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.47 and its 200 day moving average is $154.42.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 122,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 67,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.90.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

