Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,297,614 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,196 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $22,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,834,000 after buying an additional 473,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,169,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,922,000 after buying an additional 618,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,144,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,049,000 after buying an additional 194,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

