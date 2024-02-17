Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Director Acquires $44,208.33 in Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Brown purchased 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,208.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Red River Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

RRBI stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $364.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.61. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Red River Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,690,000 after buying an additional 44,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,564,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Red River Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.