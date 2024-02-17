Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Short Interest Update

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of RMBS opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.79. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Rambus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In related news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,015.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,758.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rambus by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 952,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 143,466 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 756,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,664,000 after purchasing an additional 486,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 59,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.