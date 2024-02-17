Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Short Interest Up 8.8% in January

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Rambus Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.22. Rambus has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,015.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,015.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $98,705.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 2.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

