Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $32.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on METC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $948.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.18. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 16,961 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $279,178.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,090,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,948,872.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $35,798.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,083,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 16,961 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $279,178.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,090,454 shares in the company, valued at $17,948,872.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 786,978 shares of company stock valued at $13,508,722. Corporate insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

