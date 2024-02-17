Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 4,681 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,297,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 821,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,294,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 19,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

NYSE MSI opened at $320.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.61. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.85 and a 12 month high of $333.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

