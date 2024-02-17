Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PACCAR by 2,578.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,292,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,357 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

Shares of PCAR opened at $107.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.73. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

