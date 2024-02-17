Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 165,852 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,852 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,269,000 after acquiring an additional 576,534 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,444,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 290.91%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

