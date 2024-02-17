Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $12.72 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Enphase Energy worth $12,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH opened at $131.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $231.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.93.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.