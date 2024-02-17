Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 858,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,154 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of New York Community Bancorp worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after buying an additional 444,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after buying an additional 13,450,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,486,000 after buying an additional 963,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,992,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,080,000 after purchasing an additional 325,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,932,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,923 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:NYCB opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 186,310 shares of company stock valued at $775,627 over the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.