Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,858 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $64.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

