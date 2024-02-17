Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 4,900 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Stock Up 0.2 %

Prologis stock opened at $133.39 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

